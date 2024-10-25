Police officer stabbed to death in Bosnian town

<p>Belgrade: A teenage boy stabbed to death one police officer and injured another in an attack in a police station in the northwestern Bosnian town of Bosanska Krupa late on Thursday, Bosnian media reported.</p><p>The attack occurred after 10 pm (2000 GMT) in Bosanska Krupa, N1 reported, adding the boy was arrested.</p><p>A local police official said security level in the small town on the banks of the Una River will be raised, another web portal reported.</p><p>"A minor entered a police station and stabbed two police officers. One was killed and another one is in stable condition," Ramo Isak, interior minister of the Bosniak-Croat federation told N1 web site.</p>.Man stabbed to death, friend found dead on railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda.<p>Isak said he could not give more information because the attacker is minor.</p><p>Another web portal, <em>Klix.ba</em>, reported that the attacker was born in 2009. It quoted a cantonal interior minister Adnan Habibija as saying the security level in town will be raised.</p><p>"What can I say except that this is a great sorrow, and what especially surprised us is that the attacker is a minor who is 14 years old and who dared to enter the police station and attack police officer," Habibija was quoted as saying.</p>