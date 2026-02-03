Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Police search X's premises in France as prosecutors summon Elon Musk

The cybercrime division of the Paris prosecutor's office is investigating X in relation to seven accusations, according to a statement Tuesday from the city's chief prosecutor, Laure Beccuau.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 13:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 13:39 IST
World newsElon MuskFrance

Follow us on :

Follow Us