Homeworld

Polio tally in Pakistan rises to 41 this year

The patient in Balochistan's Loralai district was a 42-month-old girl who had onset of paralysis on October 8, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health here confirmed.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 08:10 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 08:10 IST
