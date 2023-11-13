Polluting industries say the cost of cleaner air is too high

Now, more funding than ever is available -- through the Inflation Reduction Act, which set up a $27 billion "green bank" at the EPA to finance clean-energy projects. Christina O'Keeffe, executive director of the Ohio agency, said she hoped that would allow her to get into direct lending as well when more companies needed her help to meet a stricter air standard. There are also billions in the offing to help heavy industries retrofit to lower their carbon emissions, which tends to help with particulate matter as well.