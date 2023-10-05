Pope Francis issues urgent call to save a planet near 'the breaking point'

“With the passage of time, I have realized that our responses have not been adequate, while the world in which we live is collapsing and may be nearing the breaking point,” Francis wrote in an update to his groundbreaking 2015 encyclical “Laudato Si.’” The newly urgent appeal was made public as a major assembly of global bishops and laypeople began in the Vatican to discuss key issues for the future of the church, including its role in safeguarding the environment.