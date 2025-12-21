Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Power restored for most of San Francisco after widespread outage

The outage forced stores and mass-transit stations to close, and led Waymo to temporarily suspend its driverless car services.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 16:48 IST
World newsSan Franciscopower outage

Follow us on :

Follow Us