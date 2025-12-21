Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

RSS chief calls for Hindu unity in West Bengal and Bangladesh

He said that attempts to understand the RSS through the lens of the Bharatiya Janata Party were a huge mistake.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 16:58 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalBangladeshRSSHindu

Follow us on :

Follow Us