Precious crown gifted by PM Modi to Bangladesh Kali temple stolen

<p>A crown of goddess Kali gifted to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> has been stolen.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://aninews.in/news/world/asia/bangladesh-crown-of-goddess-kali-stolen-from-jeshoreshwari-temple-in-satkhira-gifted-by-pm-modi20241011005514/" rel="nofollow">report </a>by news agency <em>ANI</em>, which cited <em>The Daily Star</em>, the theft from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhra's Shyamnagar took place on Thursday between 2 pm and 2.30 pm, after the temple priest left, having wrapped up the day's work.</p><p>The cleaning staff later found the crown to be missing, the publication reported, adding that cops were reviewing CCTV footage to identify the thief.</p><p>For those unaware, PM Modi had placed the crown on the head of the deity as a symbolic gesture during his visit to Bangladesh in 2021.</p><p>He had also tweeted photos and videos from his 2021 visit to India's neighbour, which showed him praying to the goddess in his first visit to any country after the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>Apart from its diplomatic import, the crown also holds religious and cultural significance.</p><p>Further, the temple where it was stolen from is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths of Hindu mythology that are scattered across India and its neighbours. </p><p>The Jeshoreshwari temple is believed to have been built by a Brahmin named Anari in the latter half of the 12th century.</p><p>The temple, reportedly, was later renovated in the 13th century before being rebuilt by Raja Pratapaditya in the 16th century.</p>