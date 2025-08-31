Menu
Prime minister of Yemen's Houthi government killed in Israeli strike

Israel said on Friday that the airstrike had targeted the Iran-aligned group's chief of staff, defence minister and other senior officials and that it was verifying the outcome.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 19:43 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 19:43 IST
World newsIsraelYemenHouthi

