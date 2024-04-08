Progress in Gaza truce talks in Cairo

There was no immediate comment from Hamas and none of the parties to the Cairo talks has confirmed the Al-Qahera news report.

According to Al-Qahera, Hamas and Qatar's delegations left Cairo and will return within two days to agree on the terms of the final agreement, while the Israeli and the US delegations will leave the Egyptian capital within a few hours. It added that consultations were ongoing during the next 48 hours.

Hamas reiterated on Sunday their demands including a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of the displaced, and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

The war erupted after Hamas militants broke through the border and rampaged through communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 33,100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to the health ministry in Gaza.