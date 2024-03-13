JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Putin says Russia will deploy troops to Finland's border now it is in NATO, RIA reports

'This is an absolutely meaningless step (for Finland and Sweden) from the point of view of ensuring their own national interests,' Putin said.
Last Updated 13 March 2024, 14:27 IST

Follow Us

President Vladimir Putin said in remarks published on Wednesday that Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO is "a meaningless step" and that Russia will deploy troops and systems of destruction to the Finnish border following Finland's accession to the alliance last April.

"This is an absolutely meaningless step (for Finland and Sweden) from the point of view of ensuring their own national interests," Putin told Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television in a wide-ranging interview.

"We didn't have troops there (at the Finnish border), now they will be there. There were no systems of destruction there, now they will appear," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 March 2024, 14:27 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiaNATOFinlandPutin

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT