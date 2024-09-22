Quad group expands maritime security cooperation at Biden's farewell summit

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, including territory claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. It also claims territories in the East China Sea contested by Japan and Taiwan. China also views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory.

The leaders' joint statement included sharp language about North Korea, condemning its ballistic missile launches and "malicious cyber activity." A U.S. official said the leaders shared concern about Russian military assistance for North Korea.

The group is stepping up work to provide critical and security technologies, including a new open radio access network, to the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia, regions of intense competition with China.

A health initiative by the leaders is aimed at combating cervical cancer.

Lisa Curtis, an Asia policy expert at the Center for a New American Security and a former administration official, said India, which is not part of any military alliance, has been worried about perceptions that the Quad could be militarizing the Indo-Pacific.

"But I think China's recent maritime aggression could be changing the equation for India and could be prompting India to become a bit more open to the idea of Quad security cooperation," she said.

Analysts and officials say Biden hosting the Quad is part of efforts to institutionalize the body ahead his departure from office and that of Kishida, who is stepping down after a leadership contest next week, and elections in Australia by next year.

Asked about the group's staying power, Biden grasped Modi by the shoulder and said the group was here to stay.

Albanese called the Quad's coast guard plan "very important" as the "four countries will have personnel on perhaps a single vessel, improving the interoperability and the cooperation that occurs", according to the transcript of a press conference he held in Philadelphia.

Before the summit, Albanese met with Biden at his home and discussed bilateral cooperation between the two close allies across defense and security, including in the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad met at foreign minister level under the previous administration of Donald Trump, who is running against Vice President Kamala Harris in November, and enjoyed bipartisan support, as reflected by the formation of a congressional Quad Caucus ahead of the summit. Biden elevated the Quad to the leader level in 2021.