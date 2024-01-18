'Ready to play a constructive role to ease tensions,' China says after Pakistan’s counter-strikes on Iran

The attacks have put China in a piquant situation as Pakistan is an all-weather ally, while Tehran is warming up to Beijing in recent years enabling China to expand its influence in the West Asia region. China also imports a considerable amount of oil from Iran.

"Did you say that Pakistan launched strikes on Iran? I'm not aware of this,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a media briefing when asked whether China is aware of Pakistan airstrikes inside Iran.

"But we are paying great attention to this and China always believes that relations between countries should be handled based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law,” Mao said.

Sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected, she said.