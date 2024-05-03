'Remark made in a broader point': US defends Biden's statement calling India, China, Russia & Japan 'xenophobic'

While addressing his supporters at the Democratic Party fundraiser here on Wednesday evening, Biden said, 'This election is about freedom, America and democracy. That's why I badly need you. You know, one of the reasons why our economy is growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants.'

'We look to — the reason — look, think about it. Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants,” Biden, the presumptive candidate of the Democratic Party, said.