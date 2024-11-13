Republicans inch closer to US House majority, full control of Congress

<p>Washington: US President-elect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump's</a> Republicans on Tuesday inched closer to winning a majority in the House of Representatives and with it full control of Congress, which would give Trump power to advance his agenda when he returns to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/white-house">White House</a> in January.</p><p>Edison Research projected Republicans had won one more race, giving them at least 216 seats, in striking distance of the 218 needed for the majority. Democrats have won 207 seats and 12 races remain uncalled.</p><p>On Tuesday, Republican Representative David Valadao and Democratic Representative Mike Levin, both of California, were reelected, Edison Research projected.</p>.Trump picks John Ratcliffe, his former Intelligence Director, for CIA Chief.<p>Republicans have already secured a majority of at least 52 seats in the 100-member US Senate, with no winner yet projected by Edison in Pennsylvania. The Associated Press and some other US media outlets last week projected Republican David McCormick had beaten Democratic incumbent Bob Casey in Pennsylvania.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/senate"> Senate </a>majority is shy of the 60-vote threshold needed to advance most legislation in that chamber, meaning Democrats will continue to hold some leverage in Washington next year even if Republicans win the House majority.</p><p>But keeping hold of the House would give Republicans sweeping powers to potentially push through a broad agenda of tax and spending cuts, energy deregulation and border security controls.</p><p>Most of the remaining 12 House races are in competitive districts in Western states where the pace of vote counting is typically slower than in the rest of the country.</p><p>Republican senators will meet on Wednesday to decide who will serve as the party's leader in the Senate in 2025, with John Thune, John Cornyn and Rick Scott vying to succeed Senator Mitch McConnell, who is stepping down from leadership. </p>