Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Responsibility for damage caused to India-Canada ties lies with PM Trudeau alone: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement in the early hours on Thursday in response to media queries related to Trudeau's deposition, some of whose details came out in media reports.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 01:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 01:23 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaJustin Trudeau

Follow us on :

Follow Us