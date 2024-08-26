Reuters safety adviser killed, two journalists injured in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

Ryan Evans, a member of the Reuters team covering the war in Ukraine, was killed and two Reuters journalists were injured in a strike on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, the news agency said on Sunday.

Evans, who was working as a safety adviser for the agency, was killed after a missile struck the Hotel Sapphire where he was staying as part of a six-person team on Saturday, Reuters said in a statement.

Two of the agency's journalists were being treated in hospital; one of them was seriously injured, it said.