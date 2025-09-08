Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

‘Right idea’ to impose tariffs on nations making deals with Russia, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backed the idea of imposing tariffs on countries continuing trade with Russia, amid tensions over India’s ties with Moscow.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 10:24 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaIndiaVolodymyr Zelenskyytariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us