Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Rights on demand: Asia’s gig economy gets legal upgrade

The initiatives in Singapore and Malaysia have opened new horizons for protecting gig workers in Asia
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 06:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 06:07 IST
World newsSingaporeAsiaGig economyMalaysiagig workers

Follow us on :

Follow Us