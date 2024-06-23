Ruling PML-N accepts all demands of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led PPP: Report

Islamabad: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accepted all the demands of its major ally over the federal budget and allocation of development funds, the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a media report said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that the government would take steps to address the key ally’s reservations on multiple issues by forming a committee after tensions rose among the ruling coalition partners over the budget.

The agreement between the two allies came in the third round of talks between the negotiation committees of the two parties, Geo News reported. The PPP had expressed concern for not taking it into confidence regarding the federal budget.

“The government will prefer the PPP for development funds and appointments on administrative posts in Punjab,” Geo News reported, quoting sources as saying.