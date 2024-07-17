Russia and Ukraine conduct third prisoner exchange in recent months

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 95 prisoners of war each on Wednesday in the latest such swap after the United Arab Emirates acted as an intermediary, Russia's Defence ministry and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Russia's Defence Ministry, in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, said the returning Russian soldiers would be flown to Moscow for medical examinations and physical and psychological rehabilitation.

It said the freed troops had faced "mortal danger" in Ukrainian captivity.