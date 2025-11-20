Menu
Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of dead soldiers

Ukraine said it received 1,000 bodies and Russian state news agency TASS quoted an unidentified source as saying Moscow got back 30.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 12:50 IST
