Russia launched 500 drones, over 40 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine: Zelenskyy

<p>Kyiv: Russia launched around 500 drones and over 40 missiles in an overnight attack on Ukraine, killing four people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy </a>said on Sunday.</p><p>"Moscow wants to continue fighting and killing and deserves only the harshest pressure from the world," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram app.</p>