Russia launched drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

Kyiv: Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, Ukrainian officials said, with downed drone debris sparking a fire at a residential building in one of the capital's districts.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that the loud explosions heard in the city were the work of air defence systems engaged in repelling the attack.

Falling drone debris sparked a fire in Desnianskyi district, he added. The district, on the east bank of the Dnipro River is Kyiv's most populous.