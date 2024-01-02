JOIN US
Homeworld

Russia launched drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that as the air defence systems engaged in repelling the attack, falling drone debris sparked a fire in Desnianskyi district, after which emergency services were provided.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 03:16 IST

Kyiv: Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, Ukrainian officials said, with downed drone debris sparking a fire at a residential building in one of the capital's districts.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that the loud explosions heard in the city were the work of air defence systems engaged in repelling the attack.

Falling drone debris sparked a fire in Desnianskyi district, he added. The district, on the east bank of the Dnipro River is Kyiv's most populous.

Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said emergency services were also dispatched to Holosiivskyi district along the west bank of the Dnipro.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, Popko said on the Telegram massaging app.

(Published 02 January 2024, 03:16 IST)
