<p>Several regions in southern and western Russia issued warnings about possible drone attacks, and four southern airports suspended operations over safety concerns early on Tuesday.</p><p>Temporary restrictions at the airports in Vladikavkaz, Grozny and Magas affected arriving and departing flights, Russian air transport agency Rosaviatsia said.</p><p>Another southern town, Mozdok, home to a military airfield, also closed its airspace, North Ossetia Governor Sergei Menyailo posted in his channel on the Telegram messaging platform.</p><p>The leaders of three Russian regions - Voronezh, North Ossetia and Kabardino-Balkaria - said they faced threats of drone attacks.</p><p>Residents should take cover inside and stay away from windows, Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said. They might also experience slower phone and internet connections, the regional officials added. </p>