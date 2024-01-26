Russia will use alternative routes if no gas transit deal extension with Ukrane

Moscow: Russia will use alternative routes and supplies of sea-borne liquefied natural gas in case Ukraine does not extend the deal on Russian gas transit to Europe, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The current five-year agreement between Moscow and Kyiv about Russian gas transit to Europe expires in the end of 2024.

Speaking to reporters at a daily conference call, Peskov also said that the logistic chains for Russian gas exports would be overhauled in case the deal was not extended.

Various media outlets have cited Ukrainian government as saying that Kyiv will not seek talks with Moscow on the possibility of a gas transit deal extension.