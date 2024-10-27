Russian attacks prompts Ukraine's Zelenskyy to ask allies for more resolve

<p>A string of Russian attacks killed and injured civilians in widely separated parts of Ukraine, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to issue a new call to Kyiv's allies on Saturday to intensify pressure on Moscow.</p><p>Rescue teams in the central city of Dnipro completed operations on Friday after Russian missile attacks that killed five people, including a child, and injured more than 20.</p><p>A Russian glide bomb killed one person and injured three on Saturday in Kostiantynivka, near the front line in Donetsk region, the regional governor said.</p><p>Russian shelling killed two people in a small town west of the Ukrainian-held southern city of Kherson.</p><p>And in Kyiv, a drone struck a high-rise apartment building on Friday west of the city centre, killing a teenage girl.</p>.'People's court' tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine. <p>Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address, said the assaults showed Russia was "determined to continue its aggression".</p><p>"These are conditions in which the lack of stronger decisions from partners to support Ukraine only encourages (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to invest further in terror," Zelenskyy said.</p><p>"The world can stop the escalation of war. Abstractions and words are not enough for this. Concrete steps are needed."</p><p>Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on Ukraine's Western allies in recent weeks to step up shipments of long-range weaponry and air defence systems to protect the country's cities.</p><p>Ukraine has also sought permission from allies to use weapons with long-range capability against targets deep inside Russian territory.</p>