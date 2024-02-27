Russian man gets 3-year jail term for burning Koran

A court in Grozny, capital of the Russian region of Chechnya, on Tuesday sentenced a Russian man to three-and-a-half years in prison for burning a Koran, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Nikita Zhuravel, 20, was detained in May 2023 under a law against offending religious believers' feelings after he burned a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in Volgograd, 800 km (500 miles) from Grozny.

Russian investigators transferred his case to Chechnya. The Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said this was because they received many messages from Chechnya residents asking to be designated injured parties.