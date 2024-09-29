Russia's Lavrov warns West against 'fight to victory with a nuclear power'

United Nations: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday told the United Nations that it was senseless to ignore alternatives to Ukraine's peace proposals, warning the West of the danger of trying to "fight to victory with a nuclear power".

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Lavrov took aim at backers of Ukraine who support Kyiv's peace proposal.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Nine months later Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a 10-point peace plan to bring a just end to the war on the basis of the founding UN Charter and international law. Moscow rejected the plan.

"I'm not going to talk here about the senselessness and the danger of the very idea of trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power, which is what Russia is," Lavrov said.