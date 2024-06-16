Home
Russia's war in Ukraine causing large-scale suffering, summit communique says

The communique was backed by most of the more than 90 countries that attended the summit but some did not put their name to it, including Saudi Arabia and India.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 13:52 IST
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 13:52 IST

London: Russia's war in Ukraine was causing "large-scale human suffering and destruction" but a path to peace needed the involvement of all parties, the final communique of a Ukraine summit in Switzerland said on Sunday.

The communique was backed by most of the more than 90 countries that attended the summit but some did not put their name to it, including Saudi Arabia and India.

"The ongoing war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues to cause large-scale human suffering and destruction, and to create risks and crises with global repercussions," the declaration said.

Published 16 June 2024, 13:52 IST
