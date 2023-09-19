Sam Bankman-Fried's parents sued by FTX

Bankman and Fried were frequent visitors to the Bahamas, staying at a 30,000-square-foot property with ocean views. Since FTX’s collapse, the couple has claimed they “never believed” they owned the house. But according to the suit, a subsidiary of FTX paid for the home; Bankman emailed a top FTX executive in May 2022, inviting him and others over to “celebrate the house you helped us buy/move into,” the complaint said. He and Fried were granted permanent residency in the Bahamas last October, the suit said, with FTX covering $30,000 in fees associated with the applications.