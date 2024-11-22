Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Satellite imagery indicates North Korea oil imports from Russia top UN limits: Report

North Korean oil tankers have made more than 40 visits to Russia's Far Eastern port of Vostochny since March, the report on the research group Open Source Centre's website said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 08:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 08:58 IST
World newsRussiaNorth KoreaOil import

Follow us on :

Follow Us