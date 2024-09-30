Sean Combs’ white parties were edgy, A-list affairs. Were they more?

Indeed, a recent lawsuit claims misdeeds occurred at those events, too: In July, Adria English, who was hired by Combs to work a series of White Parties in the mid-to-late 2000s, sued him, asserting she was plied with drugs and ecstasy-laced liquor at the events, and commanded to have sex with certain guests, making her into “a sexual pawn.” Jonathan Davis, a lawyer for Combs, denied in July that his client had ever “sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone.”

In a statement Saturday from Combs’ representatives, his camp denied that any wrongdoing had occurred at the White Parties.

“It’s disappointing to see the media and social commentators twist these cultural moments into something they were not,” the statement said. “Shaming celebrities who attended, taking video clips and photos out of context, and trying to link these events to false allegations is simply untrue.”

The White Parties are not mentioned in the three-count indictment, which charges Combs, 54, with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty, and his legal team has cast his prosecution as an example of “unjust prosecution” of consensual behavior.

“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal,” said Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Combs, adding, “These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Nonetheless, the charges have thrust Combs’ parties back into the spotlight, as hundreds of photos of celebrities rubbing shoulders with the musician have resurfaced, including Hollywood A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, writer Salman Rushdie and Donald Trump, an indication of Combs’ broad reach into worlds of music, movies, fashion and more.

Few of the attendees have spoken in recent days about what it was like inside a Combs party, although celebrities of all stripes have over the years recounted what it was like to hang out with him, sometimes declining — with smiles — to provide more details.

No invitation, perhaps, was more coveted than one to a White Party, which Combs began to stage in the late 1990s. They were lavish, orchestrated events that seemed to be as much about public relations as carousing. Veteran celebrities mixed with of-the-moment stars and the high-society set at gatherings that often had civic-minded causes. The dress code and decor — all white — suggested a certain pristine simplicity.

“There were the beautiful people, but it also was a lot of Hamptons people, and young people, nightclub kids,” said Patrick McMullan, a nightlife photographer, who attended some of the parties. “They all wanted to be part of that scene.”

In her 114-page suit — which included a “trigger warning” because of its graphic nature — English, who said she worked at several White Parties in the mid-to-late 2000s, suggested the glamour was a facade. At one party, she said Combs asked her to wear a black dress to indicate to other guests that she was available for sexual encounters. She said she was later paid $1,000 for an encounter with a guest, according to the court papers.

English, who had previously worked as an erotic dancer and adult film actor, also accused Combs in her suit of allowing other unidentified men to sexually assault her — and filming the acts — while she was unconscious at White Parties in New York and his home in Star Island, Florida.

“The true nature of her employment at the White Parties was grotesque, inexcusable, exploitative and criminal,” the suit says.

In responding to the suit in July, Davis said: “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”