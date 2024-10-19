Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Search committee to be formed soon to reconstitute EC, says Bangladesh Chief Adviser Yunus

The search committee will be formed with six members as per the rules, the chief adviser’s personal assistant Mahfuj Alam, briefing reporters at the Foreign Service Academy, said after the meeting.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 17:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 17:10 IST
World newsBangladeshMuhammad Yunus

Follow us on :

Follow Us