<p>Jakarta: Search operations for the 32 people still missing after a landslide in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indonesia">Indonesia</a>'s West Java were hampered by rain on Wednesday morning, the country's disaster mitigation agency said, as it raised the death toll to 34.</p><p>The landslide hit Pasir Langu village in Bandung Barat region early on Saturday, triggered by heavy rains starting a day earlier.</p><p>The village was located in a hilly area of the province about 100 km (62.14 miles) southeast of Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.</p><p>"It's raining in the landslide site this morning but all the rescuers are ready to continue the search, waiting for the right timing," the agency's spokesperson Abdul Muhari told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>The death toll rose to 34 from the previous count of 20. Another 23 people survived the disaster.</p><p>Twenty-three soldiers were killed while conducting border patrol training, the Indonesian Navy said on Tuesday.</p><p>It was not immediately clear whether the latest death toll included those soldiers, Muhari said.</p><p>A team is currently working at the scene to identify the bodies found by rescuers, Muhari added.</p><p>At least 800 rescuers, military and police personnel along with nine excavators have been deployed to find the remaining missing people.</p><p>Nearly 700 residents of the stricken village have been evacuated to local government buildings, the agency said earlier.</p>