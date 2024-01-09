Second Russian performer jailed for 'chaotic' sock-on-penis stunt

A Russian singer was handed a 10-day prison sentence on Tuesday after exposing himself fully naked on stage when a sock that he had been wearing over his penis fell off.

The verdict against Maxim Tesli, front man of a band called Shchenki (The Puppies), was imposed by a St Petersburg court on the grounds of "petty hooliganism".

It came less than two weeks after a rapper called Vacio was jailed for wearing nothing but a strategically placed sock at a Moscow celebrity party that caused a national scandal.

In ironic comments on its Telegram channel, the St Petersburg court service described Tesli as "the hero with the sock" and said it was pleased that he had turned up fully clothed to the hearing.