<p>Source: <em>AFP</em></p>.<p>Source: <em>ANI</em></p>.<p>Zverev, while playing against Jannik Sinner, heard the fan in question utter a phrase related to the infamous dictator, and quickly pointed out the same to chair umpire James Keothavong's attention. Security personnel later identified the man and ejected him from the stadium.</p>.<p>On BRS MLC K Kavitha's request to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament, NCP chief Sharad Pawar says, ".....There is a need for women's reservations here, to what extent it should be given, can be discussed...But this should be accepted first (in the Parliament)...If they (BJP) will support this bill, then we will surely support it...But I believe the BJP will not give priority to this bill...This will not come in the 5-day special session of the Parliament, if it will come we will support this."</p>.<p>- Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.</p>.<p>Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sushil Modi says, "In the Constitution, both India and 'Bharat' are there. For 75 years if the President of India was written then what's the objection in writing President of 'Bharat'? We don't say 'India Mata ki Jai' but 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'...The name India was given by the Britishers. RJD and JDU have an objection with the name Bharat then they use the name India..."</p>.<p>"They are changing India's name I have heard. The invite sent out in the name of the honourable president for the G20 lunch or dinner in that it is written Bharat, Bharat we always say what is new in this? In English we say India - Indian constitution. In Hindi, we say 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' (constitution)," says West Bengal CM </p><p><a href="https://twitter.com/MamataOfficial">@MamataOfficial</a></p><p> on G20 dinner invite referring to the President as "President of Bharat".</p>.<p>Bhopal, MP: On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says, "If you read our Constitution it is written 'India that is Bharat'. 'Bharat' word is prevalent in many references, culture... It is a matter of language. I don't think names make much difference...BJP should focus on development, inflation, employment, corruption..."</p>.<p>The MP's comments came even amid buzz that the government might change the country's name from India to Bharat. </p>.<p>UP CM Yogi Adityanath "Two years ago on Teacher's Day question about respecting the teacher of the State came in front of us. I cancelled the event because when I saw the list there were names who had never taught. I asked why are these names here, I see them daily roaming around... They are not making the basic foundation strong but making it hollow. Then I gave the department the duty to improve the list..."</p>.<p>After a small pooja by forest officials at Aranya Bhavan premises in Mysuru, all nine Dasara Elephants started marching towards Jayamarthanda gate of Mysuru Palace, for the grand event to welcome them at 10.40am on Tuesday. As all nine Dasara Elephants Abhimanyu, Arjuna, Dhananjaya, Bheema, Mahendra, Gopi, Kanjan Vijaya, Varalakshmi marched on the roads of Mysuru, people lined up on both sides to have a glimpse. They would pass via Ballal circle RTO Circle, Rameswamy circle, Sanskritha Patashala circle and reach the Palace premises by 12.01pm, where they will be accorded with a grand welcome to Palace premises.</p>.<p>"The second Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation. The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#3) is scheduled for September 10, 2023, around 02:30 Hrs. IST", tweets ISRO</p>.<p>The Modi government, resisting pressure from the West, did not include the president of Ukraine in the list of “special invitees”, ostensibly to avoid annoying Russia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/after-kishida-and-trudeau-macron-dials-zelenskyy-before-attending-g20-summit-2672893">Read more</a></p>