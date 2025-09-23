<p>Davangere: A man allegedly killed his wife by stabbing her multiple times on the premises of the Juvenile Justice Board at MCC B Block here on Tuesday during a scuffle. The couple had come to the Juvenile Justice Board to resolve a dispute over their children's custody. </p><p>The police identified the victim as Mushkan Banu (26) of Kadajji village in Harihar taluk. The accused was identified as Kalimullah (35). Mushkan's mother, Parjan (50), who tried to stop the fight between the couple, was also stabbed, and she sustained serious injuries.</p><p>According to the police, Mushkan and Kalimullah were preparing to get a divorce following a family dispute. The Extension Police said the couple had approached the Juvenile Justice Board to resolve the issue of custody of their two children.</p><p>The couple appeared before the board on Tuesday afternoon for a hearing. During this, there was a scuffle between the two. The accused allegedly stabbed his wife several times with a knife. Mushkan, who was seriously injured in the incident, was taken to the district hospital. She, however, died on the way to the hospital.</p>