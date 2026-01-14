<p>Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday claimed that several countries were in talks with Pakistan to acquire its fighter jets following last year's conflict with India.</p>.<p>Addressing a federal cabinet meeting, Shehbaz said that the demand for Pakistani fighter jets has increased and many countries are "actively engaged with us to acquire the jets," state-run <em>Radio Pakistan</em> reported.</p>.<p>He did not specify the aircraft which were at the centre of talks. However, local media reports said that JF-17 Thunder fighter jets were part of talks with countries like Sudan, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Indonesia and Bangladesh.</p>.<p>Some countries were also interested in the Mushshak training aircraft.</p>.<p>Shehbaz's remarks came a day after Minister for Defence Production Raza Hayat Haraj told BBC Urdu in an interview that several countries were interested in buying JF-17 Thunder.</p>.Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif formally asks president to appoint Asim Munir as first CDF.<p>“These negotiations are taking place and they take some time. Many countries have shown interest in these aircraft,” the minister was quoted as saying.</p>.<p>“I cannot take the name of any country. Neither can I tell on what level our negotiations are with any country,” he said, adding that when these jets are exported, then the world will know which countries have bought them.</p>.<p>Haraj also said that Pakistan must ensure that JF-17s were sold to friendly countries so that “they are not used against us”.</p>.<p>He added that China is on board whenever Pakistan signs such a deal with any country.</p>.<p>The minister termed the price of the jet “an important” aspect, detailing that while the average value of such planes around the world was $250-350 million, the JF-17 Thunder was cheaper.</p>