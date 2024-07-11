Sharp 19% decline in Indian-American support for Joe Biden

Washington: There is a sharp 19-per cent decline in Indian Americans supporting incumbent President Joe Biden between the last election of 2020 and the 2024 election cycle, according to a bi-annual Asian American Voter Survey (AAVS), the longest-running survey of Asian-American voters released on Wednesday.

Conducted by Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote), AAPI Data, Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) and AARP, the survey reveals that 46 per cent of Indian Americans intend to vote for Biden this year as against 65 per cent in 2020.

The alarming drop of 19 per cent is the largest among all the Asian-American ethnic communities. According to the survey, which was conducted before the June 27 presidential debate between Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump, 46 per cent Asian Americans are likely to vote for Biden, down eight percentage points since 2020, while 31 per cent are likely to vote for Trump, gaining one point since 2020.