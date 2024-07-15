Shooter's motive sought as Trump vows to go to Republican National Convention

Biden postponed a trip planned for Monday to Austin, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris postponed a campaign stop planned for Tuesday in Palm Beach County, Florida, where she was to speak about abortion rights, according to two people with knowledge of her plans. But Biden intended to deliver a scheduled speech on Tuesday at an NAACP conference in Las Vegas, the White House said.

Even though the gunman’s motive remained unclear, many Republicans were quick to blame Biden and Democrats for stoking the violence against Trump by assailing him as a threat to democracy. Although the political discourse has grown more violent in recent years, mainly from the right, Republicans argued that similar speech from the left has been overlooked. After the shooting, a staff member for Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., posted a message on Facebook: “Please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time.” She was fired.

“The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs,” Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, wrote on social media. “That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Melania Trump, the former first lady, on Sunday posted a statement on social media calling the shooter a “monster” who saw her husband as “an inhuman political machine.” She urged the nation to “ascend above the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence.”

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability said it planned to investigate the assassination attempt and had asked the Secret Service director to testify at a hearing July 22.

A Secret Service spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said that since the building where the shooter was positioned was outside the Secret Service perimeter, local law enforcement was to have secured it.

The Secret Service had snipers at Trump’s rally within 200 yards of Crooks, an easy shot for a trained marksman. Just before the shots rang out, some in the crowd said, snipers who were perched atop a barn appeared to have noticed movement nearby. Photographs showed that at least one of the snipers had a white card attached to the scope of his rifle detailing the specific calculations needed to hit the building where Crooks was.

Guglielmi acknowledged reports that some people outside the rally had seen the shooter before he began firing. Guglielmi said police had attempted to locate the shooter but lost visibility of him. Then the shooter jumped on the roof, popped up and started firing, he said.

Guglielmi rejected what he said was “an untrue assertion” that the Secret Service had rebuffed an earlier request by a member of Trump’s team for additional security around the former president.

“In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo,” Guglielmi wrote on social media.