Shooting in US' Washington state leaves 5 dead; 15-year-old boy held

<p>Washington state authorities said on Monday that five people were killed in a shooting at a home near Seattle and that a 15-year-old boy is in custody for the killings.</p><p>Three children and two adults were killed, the King County Sheriff's department said in a statement. A girl who lived in the house was also injured.</p><p>Sheriff's department spokesperson Mike Mellis told reporters at the scene that the suspect was taken into custody by deputies without incident.</p><p>It was not immediately clear if all those involved were members of the same family, and the sheriff's department said it was still working to determine a motive for the violence.</p><p>The sheriff's department said that deputies responded to multiple calls about gunfire at a home in Fall City, about 10 miles east of Seattle, early on Monday. A neighbour "with some medical training was able to administer first aid before first responders arrived," the department said.</p><p>The boy taken into custody was booked at the King County juvenile detention facility and is expected to make a first court appearance on Tuesday or Wednesday, the sheriff's department said.</p>