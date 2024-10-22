Home
world

Shooting in US' Washington state leaves 5 dead; 15-year-old boy held

Three children and two adults were killed, the King County Sheriff's department said in a statement. A girl who lived in the house was also injured.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 03:13 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 03:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsMass shootingCrimeWashington

