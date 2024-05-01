Singaporeans cannot disavow ethnic roots with China and India: PM Lee

Singapore's system is anchored on a strong base of trust, with the People's Action Party (PAP) government working hard to maintain it, he said. “Therefore, at each (general) election, 15 times in a row, the PAP has won a renewed mandate, fair and square, and continued to deliver results for Singaporeans.”

Former Prime Ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong built a system that would endure beyond their own terms, and Lee said his successors must do the same.