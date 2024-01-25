Six bodies found in Mojave desert in Southern California

A call for a wellness check led authorities in Southern California to make a gruesome discovery this week: They found six bodies at a remote crossroads in the Mojave Desert.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department found most of the bodies around 8:15 pm Tuesday in an isolated area off Highway 395 outside El Mirage, about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles. A sixth body was discovered early Wednesday, Mara Rodriguez, a Sheriff's Department spokesperson, said at a news conference.

The spot where the bodies were found is so isolated, Rodriguez said, that the Sheriff's Department sought help from the California Highway Patrol's Aviation Division.

Aerial footage shared by television news crews shows an area dotted with bushes and evidence markers near the scene. Video captured by TV news had blurred out parts of the video because of graphic images.

Neither the age nor the sex of the people whose bodies were found were immediately known, Rodriguez said. The cause and manner of death were also still under investigation, and it was unclear how long the people had been dead.

Detectives did not release information about the call for the wellness check that had led them to the bodies nor have they said what condition the bodies were found in.