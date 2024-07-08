Soaring temperatures and profit seekers amplify dangers on the Hajj

With nearly 2 million people participating each year, it is not unusual for pilgrims to die from heat stress, illness or chronic disease during the Hajj. And it is unclear whether this year's toll was higher than usual because Saudi Arabia does not regularly report the numbers.

Last year, 774 pilgrims died from Indonesia alone, and in 1985 more than 1,700 people died around the holy sites, most of them from heat stress, a study at the time found.