South Korea investigating two Samsung workers exposed to radiation

"We plan to evaluate the exact radiation exposure dose for the patients ... and will conduct an additional investigation into the plant," the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said in a statement, adding that it would take administrative measures if it confirms any violations of safety rules.

Samsung said the workers' hands were accidentally exposed to X-rays and that it was fully supporting their treatment and recovery while cooperating with the authorities.

The employees were showing abnormal symptoms on their fingers though their blood tests were normal, the commission said.