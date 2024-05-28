South Korea says video shows North Korea's failed satellite launch

Seoul: South Korea released video footage on Tuesday that its military said showed the moment North Korea's latest attempt at launching a satellite ended in failure.

The one-minute black-and-white video provided by the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) showed what appeared to be an explosion in the sky followed by flashes.

The footage was filmed by an observation device on a South Korean patrol vessel, the JCS said.

North Korea said its latest attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite failed on Monday during the flight of the rocket's first stage.

An initial analysis suggested that the cause was a newly developed liquid fuel rocket motor, but other possible causes were being investigated, a report carried by state media KCNA said.

The attempt came just hours after Pyongyang issued a warning that it would try to launch a satellite by June 4, in what would have been its second spy satellite in orbit.