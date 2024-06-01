Spelling Bee finalists, mostly Indian-American children, visit White House

Washington: Bruhat Soma, the Scripps National Spelling Bee's Indian-American winner, along with the seven other finalists was invited by the White House for a visit, a lifetime experience for these young talents.

Bruhat, a 12-year-old seventh-grade student from Florida, emerged victorious in the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, earning more than $50,000 in cash and other prizes.

He blitzed through 30 words in 90 seconds Thursday night and judges determined that he spelled 29 of them correctly — nine more than his competitor, Faizan Zaki.