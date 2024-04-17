Sri Lanka Easter bombing victims to be honoured as 'heroes of faith'

Colombo: Over 200 Catholic devotees who lost their lives in the Easter suicide bombings in 2019 would be honoured as 'heroes of faith', head of the local church Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said here on Wednesday.

As many as 270 people, including 11 Indians, were killed on April 21, 2019, when nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka.

Ranjith said, “Those who attended churches on the day didn’t expect to get killed and their bodies to be taken home”.