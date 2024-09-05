Sri Lanka's tourism industry looks to new president to rebuild fortunes

Galle (Sri Lanka): Tourists were busy spooning up ice-cream on the verandah of Tariq Nassim's home at the picturesque Galle Fort in Sri Lanka, the centre of a boom in tourism during the island nation's nascent recovery from its worst economic crisis in decades.

Nassim's 'Dairy King', which sells 22 flavours of homemade ice-cream, was just one of thousands of businesses crushed by the crisis that erupted after foreign exchange fell to critical lows, squeezing imports of essentials from fuel to fertiliser.

"That was the biggest hit we faced," said Nassim, 62, whose 13-year-old business was pummelled by the double whammy of the 2022 financial crisis and the earlier COVID-19 pandemic.

"We haven't been able to get back the pre-COVID business," he added. "I don't know when it will come back."

The route to a firmer rebound for the Indian Ocean island hangs on the reforms and policies that will be adopted by the winner of this month's presidential election, the first since the economy crumbled.

"The new president must be capable and able to appoint the right people and run the country competently, because we cannot afford any hiccups," said M. Shanthikumar, president of industry body the Hotels Association of Sri Lanka.